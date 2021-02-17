Bossip Video

Sabrina Parr, Lamar Odom’s ex-fiance seems to be over mourning their break up, so why not cut up in the club a little with Trey Songz?

Last night the fitness trainer let her hair down a little, making an appearance at a lounge in ATL where she posted up a selfie video with Mr. Trending Topic Trey Songz. The two shared a friendly hug and vibed for 15 seconds on her IG story. Clips from Sabrina’s night showed her enjoying hookah with friends, with Trey in her section.

This is Sabrina’s first time out in the public after being called out by her ex for allegedly sleeping with Tristan Thompson. Take a look:

Parr and Odom initially called off their engagement back in October after sharing details about their relationship in interviews and sharing excitement about their wedding plans online. In her initial statement about their split, Sabrina insinuated Lamar needed to “work through” some things which people interpreted that he was the reason for the breakup.

“Lamar has some things that he alone has to work through. I love him dearly but I am no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs.”

After the statement went out, Lamar claimed that the mom allegedly stole his social media passwords, which she later denied.

It seems like Lamar has since gained control over his accounts and his new image. The former baller appeared in a skit with comedian Kountry Wayne, showing off his acting chops. Yall feeling his skills here?

Lamar is also gearing up to head into the ring for a boxing match against Aaron Carter this summer. Who do you think will win?