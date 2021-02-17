Bossip Video

Youtube Originals adds some exciting names for their February 26th special “Black Renaissance”.

Youtube Originals, in partnership with Google Arts & Culture, is preparing to host an amazing event to celebrate Black History Month including some prominent voices and figures within our community. The event entitled “Black Renaissance: The Art and Soul of our Stories ” will include powerful performances, history breaks, and include inspirational call-to-action from legends and creatives who have been at the forefront of pushing for change. In addition to appearances from President Obama, Michelle Obama, Jason Reynolds, Shantell Martin and more who were announced previously, Youtube is adding even more appearances to the already star-studded lineup.

Stacey Abrams, H.E.R., Anderson.Paak, Kelly Rowland, Bob the Drag Queen, Ziwe Fumudoh, Maurice Harris, Yung BBQ, Nicole Byer, TwinsthenewTrend, Sherrie Silver, Oumi Janta, Donté Colley and Hollywood Movement are set to join previously announced appearances and performances “Black Renaissance” continues the mission of the #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund to invest with intention and present fresh narratives that emphasize the intellectual power, authenticity, dignity and joy of Black voices, as well as to educate audiences about racial justice.

The event will definitely be worth tuning into on February 26th. You can watch the trailer for the event below.