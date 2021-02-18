Bossip Video

Jeezy took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal that he and his family had laid his mother to rest.

No matter what any of us go through in life, nothing can prepare you for losing a parent, so it’s no surprise that the rapper shared a long, heartfelt message in response to the unfortunate circumstance. The rapper posted a lengthy Instagram caption eulogizing his mother and calling her his “Super Hero.”

“You taught me to be a man when I was a boy,” he began. “Made me man up be a father when I was a kid. Raised me to be a natural born leader when I was lost. You lifted me when I was down. Inspired me when I had no inspiration. Always told me I was Bigger than my circumstances. My Super Hero.” Jeezy continued, “Feared nothing or no one.. No obstacle or set backs. One of the only people in the world I could trust. When I had nothing or no one, I had you Mamma. You was hard on me. I thank you for that. You gave me confidence when I didn’t have any. Made me feel like I can put the world on my back and walk barefoot. You never judged or down talked my dreams. Or my downfalls. You just encouraged.” “I thank GOD you got a glimpse of the Man and Woman you raised and all the good we gave to world all because you gave it to us,” he wrote. “My faith is strong. I know God has you now. We let heaven borrow our Angel. Kiss my brother Michael. Tell em we love him. And to take care of you. You are in a better place. Dancing and singing to your favorite songs. With that beautiful smile on your face…” He concluded his message, writing, “I will continue to make you proud. I LOVE YOU MOMMA. FORVER MY MOMMA’S BABY ❤️🙏🏾 Don’t you worry, I got Trina and the Family. Rest in Heaven our Queen 👸🏽”

While he hasn’t always been so public about his personal life, Jeezy is one of the biggest rappers out of the South, and his music told stories about his real life. Fans and fellow musicians alike, who heard stories about Jeezy’s relationship with his mom through his music, sent their condolences in the comment section following the sad news.