Klown King Tristan Thompson Komplains To Kim K That Khloe Kares Too Much About “Haters”

That moment when your sister’s notorious for cheating baby daddy comes to you to complain because she doesn’t want the world to know she’s letting him smash her surgically enhanced cakes to smithereens in order to spare herself further embarrassment…

We’re now officially a month away from the premiere of the final season of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” and E! just dropped another promo clip teasing the upcoming episodes. In the clip in question, Tristan approaches Kim Kardashian for advice on Khloe. Yeah. We know. OUR sister would NEVER either. But these are Kardashians we’re talking about — and we all know they’re willing to suffer fools, ESPECIALLY if cameras are rolling.

After Kim asks Tristan how things are going with him and Khloe he admits that sometimes, ” She gets frustrated about what’s going on with the media.”

Kim responds by agreeing that she believes Khloe has overcome her issues with him, adding, “otherwise she wouldn’t be hanging out with you 24/7.”

This is when Tristan really goes into whine mode — and despite his heritage, not the Jamaican kind — complaining “She’s carrying around a suitcase of other people’s opinions and thoughts.”

Kim comments that her sister’s behavior is a little out of character for her, noting, “She was always the tough Khloe that doesn’t give a f***.”

That’s when Tristan started spitting a whole bunch of word salad where weren’t quite sure if he was talking about himself in third person or expressing his admiration for Kanye.

Kim delivers the following piece of advice:

“Just tell her that you don’t want to rush her process, but if you were to explain to her that you don’t want to be this kept secret because that makes her so embarrassed that makes you so sad and that makes you feel a way.”

Girl. Just the fact that she used the word EMBARRASSED should give Tristan a clue about why Khloe is in no rush to

You can watch the clip below:

The nerve of this guy… Do you think Kim was too nice? Do you think Khloe should top caring what people think?