It’s been 26 years since the OG “Mortal Kombat” movie wowed audiences as the cheesy standard for video game movies that usually fail to be anything other than terrible and forgettable.

But hey, at least we had that one good video game movie that one time decades ago that feels like a distant memory after watching the trailer for WB‘s bloody new reboot that teases all of our fisty faves, cool fight scenes and FATALITIES that immediately shattered the internet.

The long-awaited film (produced by Todd Garner and Aquaman’s James Wan) actually has a storyline unlike its beloved predecessor that begins with a blood feud between the Hanzo and Bi-Han clans. (*whispers* Scorpion’s gang vs. Sub-Zero’s gang)

The story of Bi-Han and Hanzo “needed to be told within the fight,” said Director Simon McQuoid in an interview with EW. “There are some great camera moves to give it a bit of dynamism, that make it really enjoyable. We needed it to be really elemental and really brutal. It’s not a shiny film… I wanted the dirt and the grime to come through.”

Fast forward to the present where we meet Cole Young, a completely new character in the Mortal Kombat world played by actor and martial artist Lewis Tan (“Into the Badlands”).

“When we first meet Cole, he’s in a really bad spot,” Tan says. “He’s down on his luck. He’s kind of a washed-up MMA fighter who used to be a champion, who used to believe in himself, who used to have a lot of hope in his career. And it’s all gone down the drain. It’s a very interesting place for a hero to start, and I think that, along the journey of Mortal Kombat and Cole discovering where he comes from, you’re introduced to all these other iconic characters and elements that everybody loves so dearly.”

Cole has a mysterious birthmark on his chest in the shape of the Mortal Kombat symbol and finds himself caught up in something he doesn’t yet understand when sinister sorcerer Shang Tsung sends Sub-Zero to hunt him down.

From there, we’re whisked off into the world we know and love where warriors literally fight to the death with all sorts of murderous abilities that we’re sure will pop in 4K this time around.

“Mortal Kombat” streams exclusively on HBO Max/opens in theaters April 16.