Abby is baaaad

Nick Cannon’s alleged baby mama Abby De La Rosa has social media ablaze after surfacing as the latest baddie attached to the media mogul who spent his Valentine’s Day entertaining multiple women with multiple sets of balloons.

Loud whispers about the identity of Abby’s baby daddy circulated after she dropped several hints, including a nod to Nick’s “Ncredible” line of headphones in the video of her listening in on her babies’ heartbeats.

A few days ago, the expectant mother of twins posted a clip of what appears to be Nick’s hands over her pregnant belly.

Rumors about Abby and Nick surfaced just a day after he spent his Valentine’s Day weekend split between at least two other women. Lanisha Cole, who believes she’s Nick’s girlfriend, shared a now deleted video of him in a room filled with balloons.

Interestingly, Brittany Bell shared her own Valentine’s Day clip of a room filled with balloons and a bed topped with rose petals featuring the initials N & B.

Fans noticed the similar setups between Lanisha and Brittany’s Valentine’s Day surprise and the “N” initial on the bed in Brittany’s hotel room. Whew, Nick is wildddd.

If you’re keeping score, Nick will soon have SIX children spread across relationships with Mariah Carey, Brittany Bell, and allegedly Abby De La Rosa in a developing story that’s sure to get messier in the coming days.

How do you think the Abby De La Rosa saga ends?