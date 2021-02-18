Bossip Video

Blue Ivy’s benevolence is showing (ONCE AGAIN) now that the precocious 9-year-old is blessing us lessers with another LEWK.

Beyoncé’s manager daughter recently stole the show in Mama Bey’s new Adidas x Icy Park campaign and the Bey Hive’s ecstatic. Blue is featured in videos for the collection matching her mama, rocking latex leggings, and swinging her inches while donning a mask.

Take a look at her in action below:

In case you’re curious how the Carter kid ended up in the campaign, Bey’s mom Ms. Tina Lawson shared that Blue wasn’t originally supposed to be part of it, but she “inserted herself” in the shoot and clearly rocked it.

“My Beautiful grandbaby Blue Ivy looking like a little super model in her Ivy Park ,” wrote Ms. Tina. “Swing your hair Blue ,!!!!! She inserted herself into this shoot . No she was not supposed to be in it ! She was just hanging out and got dressed and I guess she said “I ‘m not gonna tell you what I could do I’m gonna show you”I love that aggressive spirit My Blue Blue!!!! ❤️”

Blue said, “You’re welcome.”

In addition to Blue Ivy, the collection’s once again being worn by a bevy of celebs and influencers including Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington who were gifted giant Icy Park parkas…

Angela Rye who rocked it in a photoshoot…

and a copiously caked Ciara who donned the latex Icy Park bodysuit and pants.

Hailey Bieber was tapped to officially model the line as well as Mr. “Burr” himself, Gucci Mane.



The collection ranges in size from XXXS to 4X and the prices range from $30 for accessories to $850 for outerwear.

Bey’s Icy Park collection drops tomorrow February 19 at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on Adidas. It will also be available in select stores on February 20th.

Will YOU be buying????’