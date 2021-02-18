Bossip Video

Dr. Dre’s estranged wife Nicole Young wants to check on her belongings after several women have posted online being inside the home she used to share with Dre.

Dr. Dre has been relaxing after being hospitalized for a brain aneurysm last month. His hospitalization comes in the middle of what’s shaping up to be a nasty divorce for hip-hop’s first billionaire. While in the hospital, Dre agreed to pay his estranged wife Nicole Young $2 million dollars in spousal support as his hospital stay would delay divorce proceedings.

Recently, Dre has been spotted out and about during his recovery and most recently was spotted out with Apryl Jones. Nicole has been watching Dre’s moves and noticed several women posting on social media inside the home they used to share. According to TMZ, Nicole doesn’t care who he’s messing with—but thinks she’s spotted one of his ladies in her clothes and filed documents stating she wants to inspect her belongings expeditiously.

For instance, Nicole claims one of Dre’s playmates posted a photo in his bathroom while wearing what appear to be her Chanel slides. She’s also upset Dre throws huge parties — like one he had in October for the NBA Playoffs — because she thinks with all the drinking, it’s just a matter of time before someone damages or takes her belongings.

Oh, and one more thing … Nicole’s worried Dre might pack up her remaining property and just send it to storage. She says that would be catastrophic for her furs, which must remain in that temperature-controlled closet.

Nicole claims she allegedly left in a hurry when she moved out, because Dre was in a drunken state threatening her, so she didn’t have time to properly move her things. As a newly single man, we know Dre is going to have guests over and with the Lakers finally winning the championship last year, we can’t fault him for throwing a party to celebrate, if COVID protocols were followed. Something tells us this isn’t the last we will be hearing from either side before this divorce is finalized.