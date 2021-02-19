Bossip Video

Brent Ewing SZN

Carol City, Florida native Brent Ewing isn’t like most rappers/singers in the industry. Nope. He’s the adventurous type who enjoys taking outdoorsy baddies on countryside joy rides in his ATV that shines in his new video you can view below:

“The Fall” is a vibe with catchy melodies and a welcome assist from Dream Chasers x FBG affiliate Zoey Dollaz.

Ewing serenades his apprehensive part-time lover over a breezy beat, reassuring her that every secret shared will forever be locked away. It’s emotional yet healing at the same time.

“This record came about after I let a situationship stress me out. I realized I am young and having fun. The only thing I need to be taking seriously right now is my music. I’m in my early 20’s and in Miami, so i wanted to make a song that showcased that. Me and Zoey Dollaz wanted to create a fun, feel good record. So that’s what we did!”

The emerging star started writing songs as a way to cope with his reality while incarcerated. Family oriented, Ewing’s inspiration stems from his dreams of providing a better life for himself and his sister while striving to become the best version of Brent.

Music has offered an escape for him as he continues to inspire community through his music.

“I want to be successful not only to provide for my family, but to be an example that it doesn’t matter where you start in life, it’s where you finish,” he said. “I want to win and beat the odds.”

Stream “The Fall” here and follow his journey to stardom here.