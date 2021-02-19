Bossip Video

Oh boy! Thursday we posted a clip of Tristan Thompson seeking advice from Kim Kardashian about Khloe caring too much about people’s opinions when it comes to their relationships…

Welp, that clip circulated the net heavily and Khloe ended up crashing the comments of one Instagram account after a young woman questioned whether Khloe would allow Kylie Jenner to reconcile with her former best friend Jordyn Woods.

The comment read:

“So… Is Kylie allowed to be friends with Jordyn again?”

For further context, Kylie and Jordyn’s friendship imploded (in real life and on reality tv) after she was accused of trysting with Khloe’s baby daddy Tristan behind Khloe’s back. Khloe publicly attacked Woods on Twitter and on “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” — and the public hasn’t been quick to forget or forgive. Khloe’s response to the question was pretty intense:

“I’m so sick and tired of this narrative that I control my sister, or I dictate who she chooses to surround herself with,” Kardashian wrote. “Never once have I ever, and i mean EVER, told my sister who she can be friends with. She is an adult who can do whatever she wants to do. I will support her in anything and everything she wants to do! I love my sister unconditionally. That means regardless of who she choose to be friends with, I will always love, respect and value my sister unconditionally!”

She’ll always love, respect, and value her sister — but Jordyn is another story clearly. Meanwhile, Tristan is out of the doghouse and getting primed for baby number two.

Do you think there’s any chance of Kylie and Jordyn making up? How about Khloe and Jordyn? We actually think Khloe would be doing herself a solid to fix that situation because we have a feeling — even after this remark that folks aren’t EVER going to stop reminding her about the damage done to Jordyn by her actions.