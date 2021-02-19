Bossip Video

According to Sacha Baron Cohen, the team in charge of getting Joe Biden elected was “very happy” with the now-infamous Rudy Giuliani scene in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, also known as Borat 2.

The scene in question features Rudy Giuliani being caught in an incredibly cringey encounter with Maria Bakalova, who plays Borat’s daughter Tutar in the comedy. Turns out, just like the rest of us, some people in high political places also loved the segment.

In a new interview with the Guardian, Cohen talked about the film’s sequel being released so close to the 2020 presidential election between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. According to the filmmaker, Biden’s team was “very happy” with the Giuliani scene, which quickly became a weeks-long topic in headlines and ultimately resulted in Giuliani responding by claiming he was merely “tucking in his shirt” during the incident.

“Suddenly he was having to try to explain that he wasn’t playing with himself,” Cohen said. “It was such a close election that everything in those final weeks was crucial.”

Just last month, Cohen joined Ben Affleck for an “Actors on Actors” chat with Variety, in which he further reflected on the Giuliani scene. At the time, he expressed his concerns that it could have easily become “an even more ugly situation.”