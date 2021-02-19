While reports that Kim K has been preparing to file have been dropping for months now, a lot of folks were waiting for the family’s favorite publication, TMZ, to report on the news: and the official headline finally dropped.

According to the outlet, even though Kardashian filed for divorce, their sources say it’s as amicable as a divorce can be. Kim is asking for joint legal and physical custody of the couple’s 4 kids: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Sources with direct knowledge of the divorce go on to tell TMZ Kanye is fine with the joint custody arrangement, and both parties are reportedly committed to co-parenting their children together.

To make matters easier, there is already prenup in place and neither party is contesting its contents. TMZ’s sources say the estranged husband and wife are already far along in reaching a property settlement agreement, as well.

While it’s probably of much interest to fans, the divorce documents don’t list a date of separation, which is listed as “to be determined.”

It’s not exactly clear what led to the final dissolution of their marriage, but rumors surrounding the state of their relationship have been swirling for almost as long as they’ve been married. You can’t really say Kim didn’t try her hardest to make this whole thing work, as she’s stood by her husband through multiple episodes over the years–but it seems like his 2020 presidential run and a Twitter rant in which he called his mother-in-law “Kris Jong Un” contributed to their downfall.

According to TMZ, multiple sources say Kim was ready to call it quits after Kanye’s aforementioned outbursts against her family, though West was going through a serious bipolar episode at the time. She felt it would be cruel to end the marriage when he wasn’t doing so well.

Rumors of an impending divorce are nothing new, heating up considerably late last year, when they took a family vacation to see if they could repair things. Right before that, Kim flew out to Wyoming for an emotional face-to-face with Kanye for the first time since Kanye’s off-the-rails campaign rally–which is where those infamous pictures of Kim crying in the car came from.

Clearly, this relationship was unhealthy for both parties, and putting their beautiful babies first seems like a smart move.