The relationship between rapper Rich The Kid and the mother of his child Tori Brixx is a wrap. The couple’s breakup was put on blast last night after Tori seemingly called Rich out for cheating, which he swiftly denied wholeheartedly — by denying he was still in a relationship in the first place.

A public argument sparked between the exes with Tori calling out Rich after spotting him in a snap story in Mexico with rapper Dream Doll. This prompted the model to post text messages from her to Rich, checking the rapper and posting evidence of him being in Mexico with Dream while holding the same iguana as the Instabaddie rapper.

Rich denied it was him in the video, but a screenshot Tori shared with “It Wasn’t Me” by Shaggy playing in the background proves otherwise it seems. Does this look like Rich to YOU?

Rich responded in his IG story with his own message to his ex.

“Why get on here and cap for the media. I when I BEEN left.”

Welp, at least they know where they stand now. Back in 2019, just a few days after Christmas, Rich The Kid proposed Tori Brixx. The pair welcomed a son in April 2019 after dating for more than a year.