Baby Blessings! Fertile Falsettoer Ne-Yo Fathers Fifth Seed With Wife Crystal Renay

Congratulations are in order for Ne-Yo and his wife Crystal Renay Smith! The couple just announced they’re expecting another baby!

Count the Smiths as the latest celebrity couple to reveal they’ve had a fruitful quarantine season.

The couple used the same Instagram video of Ne-Yo embracing Crystal, clad only in panties as he covered her breasts with one arm and stroked her swollen belly with the other hand. In Crystal’s post, the video played Major’s hit song “Why I Love You”.

“This is why I love you.. 💙💖💙” Crystal captioned her post.

Ne-Yo used the same footage for his post, but without music.

“Overjoyed to announce…

…the family is expanding…👶🏽!” Ne-Yo captioned his announcement. He included the hashtags #Number5❤️ #5thandFinal and #BlessingsOnBlessings🙏🏾

He also tagged his wife @itscrystalsmith 🥰🥰🥰 and added three blushing smileys surrounded by hearts.

“You ready baby?” he asked his wife, adding. ” Let’s go!”

This is great news for the Smiths, who nearly divorced in early 2020, before reconciling during the lockdown.

This weekend also marked the Smith’s 6th anniversary.

Ne-Yo surprised his wife with a romantic evening filled with flowers and candles.

Ironically last week Crystal hinted there might be a baby on the way — we just didn’t know it was already cooking!

The couple have two sons, SJ (Shaffer Jr.) and Roman. Ne-Yo also shares a daughter Madison (aka Maddie) and son Mason with his ex Monyetta Shaw.

Looks like the guys currently outnumber the girls 4 to 2 in the Smith household.

Do you think this time Crystal and Ne-Yo will have a girl?

There’s been a whole lot of babies made during this sheltering at home period. Summer Walker, Christina Milian, Victoria Monet, Nick Cannon, Taina and G Herbo are just a few we can think of. Who are we missing?