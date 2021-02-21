Bossip Video

Today marks fifty-six years since Malcolm X was gunned down at New York’s Audubon Ballroom. According to the family of the late Civil Rights icon, however, there’s much, much more to be uncovered surrounding his death and his murder investigation should be reopened.

Like many people, Malcolm X’s family suspects that bigger forces were at play when he was killed on February 21, 1965. In fact, they believe that the New York Police Department and the FBI played a role in his death. The group is pointing to a letter written by a deceased NYPD police officer as key evidence to bolster their claims.

Per a statement provided to NewsOne by civil rights attorney Ben Crump and co-counsels, Ray Hamlin and Paul Napoli, Reggie Wood, a relative of undercover officer Ray Wood read a deathbed letter from the officer to Malcolm X’s children Qubiliah Shabazz, Ilyasah Shabazz, and Gamilah Shabazz. In the letter, late officer Ray Wood confessed that the NYPD and FBI conspired to kill the civil rights legend and he personally played a part.

“Ray Wood, an undercover police officer at the time, confessed in a deathbed declaration letter that the NYPD and the FBI conspired to undermine the legitimacy of the civil rights movement and its leaders. Without any training, Wood’s job was to infiltrate civil rights organizations and encourage leaders and members to commit felonious acts. He was also tasked with ensuring that Malcolm X’s security detail was arrested days prior to the assassination, guaranteeing Malcolm X didn’t have door security while at the Audubon Ballroom, where he was killed on Feb. 21, 1965.”

Video of Reggie Wood reading the letter to Malcolm X’s family can be viewed below. His reading begins at the 18:00 mark.

In light of this latest development, the NYPD released a statement Saturday saying;

“Several months ago, the Manhattan District Attorney initiated a review of the investigation and prosecution that resulted in two convictions for the murder of Malcom X. The NYPD has provided all available records relevant to that case to the District Attorney. The Department remains committed to assist with that review in any way.”

The FBI has yet to comment but the DA’s office said, “the review of this matter is active and ongoing.”

Malcolm X’s family is adamant that this letter should be explored further.

“Any evidence that provides greater insight into the truth behind that terrible tragedy should be thoroughly investigated,” said Malcolm X’s daughter Ilyasah Shabazz.

The recent news follows the theories raised in the 2020 Netflix documentary, “Who Killed Malcolm X?” featuring activist and self-trained investigator Abdur-Rahman Muhammad who dedicated his life work to solving the civil rights icon’s murder and explored conspiracy theories.

Three men, all members of the Nation of Islam, were each sentenced to life in prison in connection with Malcolm X’s murder. One of them has since died, while the other two have been paroled.