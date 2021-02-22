Bossip Video

It might feel like it was just yesterday but it’s been a long time…

Bobby Shmurda is coming home!

According to a TMZ report, Bobby’s official release date is tomorrow, February 23, 2021. Bobby’s mommy, Leslie Pollard, is beyond thrilled that she’s getting her boy back and says after some quality time with the family, there will be new music on the way! She says she has bee-n actively counting the hours until he is unshackled by the system.

For those who have forgotten or don’t remember, Bobby was arrested in 2014 and charged with conspiracy to murder, weapons possession, and reckless endangerment. He was arrested alongside his friend and GS9 artist Rowdy Rebel who came home just a couple of months ago. It was reported that Bobby was offered a deal to snitch on Rowdy and others associated with the alleged crimes. He kept his mouth shut and was sentenced to 7 years in prison in 2016.

Bobby almost had an even longer sentence after he and his girlfriend were caught sneaking a shiv into Rikers Island. He was ultimately convicted and sentenced to an additional four years that ran concurrently with his seven-year sentence which meant no additional prison time.

Things could have gone left numerous times but Bobby made it through. Rap fans are already buzzing about his impending return to the microphone and the return of his legendary hat.

Upon release, Bobby will be on probation until 2026 so he needs to keep his nose clean. His mother says he will be devoting a majority of his time to creating music and re-establishing his career.

Welcome home, young man.