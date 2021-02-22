Bossip Video

More baby blessings abound!

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancée Brittany Matthews welcomed their first child, daughter Sterling Skye on Saturday, both announcing the beautiful news via Instagram. Mahomes and Matthews each shared the same photo of their newborn baby’s hand clutching her father’s finger. Matthews had her hand placed over Mahomes’ and the photo also offered a glimpse of Matthews’ diamond-encrusted “Sterling” necklace which dangled from her neck.

“Sterling Skye Mahomes 👸🏼 2/20/21 6lbs 11oz,” Matthews captioned her Instagram share.

Mahomes used a nearly identical caption, just slightly switching up the princess emoji to a heart and leaving off his daughter’s weight: “Sterling Skye Mahomes 2/20/21 ❤️.”

As BOSSIP previously reported, the couple, who have been an item since they were teenagers, became engaged in September when Mahomes surprised Matthews with a stadium suite proposal following the Chiefs’ Super Bowl ring ceremony. After starting the month with that big news, the couple closed out September with the reveal they were expecting.

The couple enlisted help from their dogs to do the gender reveal in October.

The good news comes just two weeks after Mahomes suffered a crippling loss, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat out the Kansas City Chiefs 31 to 9 at the Super Bowl. However, Mahomes took the defeat like a champ, telling reporters a day after the event that he was excited about fatherhood.

“I’ve got to work on becoming a better dad even though I haven’t become one yet,” Mahomes said at the time.

Super cute right?

All these babies popping up in the pandemic! We have to treasure the good moments and celebrate them to the fullest because these are definitely some challenging times. We’re so happy for Patrick and Brittany. It’s not easy losing a Super Bowl but we’re sure it makes it easier when you have a special milestone like this to focus on. Congratulations again!