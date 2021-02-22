Bossip Video

Sole List Class of 2021

In celebration of Black History Month, Foot Locker debuted its inaugural “Sole List” that honors the next generation of Black Innovators shaping sneaker culture.

From contributing to a meaningful shift in sneaker culture to opening doors for others through collaboration and community, The Sole List (a nod to the soul that Black people bring to everything) spotlights Black sneakerheads who’ve positioned themselves as thought leaders in cultural conversations.

Official list of the 2021 honorees:

Ari Chambers, Founder of Highlight Her

Che’Keita Jones, Founder of Kicks 4 Kids Foundation

Dex Robinson, Celebrity/Athlete Stylist and Brand Manager

Dion Walcott, VP of Brand Partnerships at Yellowbrick and Founder of Martk’d

Grey Skye Evans, Multi Talented Child Influencer

Jeff Harris, Founder of #JeffsShoeChallenge

Justin Johnson, Founder of Kicks 4 the City

Channing Beumer, Founder of CNK Daily

Nikki Boutte, Photographer

Tausha Sanders, Founder of Her Grails

Last year, Foot Locker, Inc. committed $200 million over the next five years towards enhancing the lives of our team members and our customers in the Black community through education and economic development. In alignment with this mission is to inspire and empower youth culture, Foot Locker is utilizing its platform to champion lasting change.

“We recognize that Black culture plays a pivotal role in shaping sneaker culture — the foundation of our business at Foot Locker,” said Jason Brown, Vice President of Marketing for Foot Locker North America. “We aim to continue driving meaningful and lasting change across our company and within the communities we serve.”

The Sole List Class of 2021 will be amplified across Foot Locker’s social channels with video intos for this year’s honorees, showcasing their work, impact and what inspires them. To learn more about this year’s honorees, click here.