Pro-Skateboarder Nyjah Huston has been charged in Los Angeles after throwing a COVID-19 super-spreader event.

With the one-year mark of Coronavirus approaching, we are now surpassing 500K lives lost–which is a grim milestone we didn’t see ahead of us this time last year. While some people continued to fight the virus, others didn’t take it seriously, masks became a political statement, and common sense on protecting yourself and others wasn’t so common.

In Los Angeles, a large number of influencers continued to throw parties despite state orders. The LAPD even had to cut power to some houses to prevent parties from being thrown. They’ve tried to be nice and issue warning after warning, but now, they are done playing nice. According to the LA Times, professional skateboarder Nyjah Huston is being charged, along with 5 others, for throwing super spreader parties in Los Angeles.

Nyjah Huston, a four-time world skateboarding champion, and Edward Essa, the owner of a home in the Fairfax district where authorities say parties have been repeatedly shut down by police since last fall, are among those charged. After the latest party last month, Mayor Eric Garcetti ordered the L.A. Department of Water and Power to cut off electric service to the home in the 800 block of North Curson Avenue. Huston and Essa are both charged with creating a nuisance, a misdemeanor. Neither could be reached for comment Friday.

We understate everyone is tired of COVID-19, not seeing their friends, and being in the house, but risking your life is just not worth it. He does have an amazing home, so we get wanting to celebrate in it, but in due time, he can do so freely. Check out the tour of his home below.