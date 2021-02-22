Bossip Video

REAL R&B

Velvety-voiced savant Emanny is back on the scene with sultry new single “Just A Phase” (produced by longtime friend and collaborator Karon Graham) that delivers classic R&B feels with modern vibes perfect for late-night drives (after your sneaky link).

When you combine the sensual soundscapes from producer Karon Graham with the vibrant energy from Emanny, you get a vibey jam that’s sure to provide the mood for any R&B and Soul-lover alike.

“I feel like most of my music in the past has always embodied a dark or very sexual vibe, and I wanted to present a different feel, bounce, and delivery this time around; still R&B, but also capable of existing in the pop world as well,” said Emanny.

After taking a brief hiatus from writing hits like his commercially successful collab with Joe Budden (“I Messed Up”), Emanny is ready to expand his impressive catalog with soulful vocals ranging from romantic and raunchy to scorned and seductive.

Since the beginning of his music career at the early age of 13, Emanny’s talent, tenacity and passion has put him in the studio and on stage with major talent and genre giants like Tank, Miguel, Ginuwine, Trey Songz, Donnell Jones, Patti Labelle and the late Gerald Levert as well as rappers Jeezy, Jadakiss and Royce Da 5’9.”

Now, with over a decade of experience in the music industry, a number of tours and thousands of fans, Emanny is set to make an impact in 2021 and beyond.

Stream “Just A Phase” here and follow him on the gram here.