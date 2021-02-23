Bossip Video

Ray J breaks down lyrics that reference him for Genius, including Kanye West’s “Highlights” and Money Bagg Yo’s “Said Sum” remix.

Ray J is one of the few people in pop culture that somehow provides us with unlimited comedy and classic moments time and time again. Sometimes, it even feels like everything in the entertainment industry is somehow connected to Ray J.

The reality star recently sat down with Genius to break down lyrics that have mentioned him over the past years. Most notoriously, Ray J’s Breakfast Club rant about Fabolous is where a majority of the references about Ray J come from. If you haven’t heard the 2011 rant, do yourself a favor and watch it below. This clip in particular launched the Breakfast Club as we know it.

Of all the lyrics he breaks down, he finally addresses Kanye West mentioning him on the track “Highlights” from his album The Life Of Pablo.

I bet me and Ray J would be friends

If we ain’t love the same bitch

Yeah, he might have hit it first

Only problem is I’m rich

Uh

Ray J laughs off the lyrics, but admits he had never heard them in full and is kind of shocked by his facial expression. Either way, Ray J is a good sport about the references and you can hear him discuss all of them below courtesy of Genius.com.