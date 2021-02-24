Bossip Video

Yiiikes!

K. Michelle has been keeping a low profile while dealing with complications from her reversing damage done from illegal plastic surgery, but now trolls have her addressing “hateful” comments.

After going live with fans and dancing carefreely, someone recorded and shared the clip in an effort to show off the apparent deformity in K’s buttocks. The video, seen posted below by ItsOnsite, was then shared countless times online.

Fans immediately tweeted to K. Michelle, asking her if she saw the clip and she responded, “what stood out was Black Women like you so excited to see someone else’s pain.”

The “V.S.O.P” singer went on to explain her frustrations with people making fun of her botched implants.

“So the video of me dancing is sad that I even have 2explain, she tweeted. “I walked y’all through how difficult this process of removing silicone from my body for 3YEARS/16 surgeries Did we not forget I almost died due 2this?????? Now i’m in the process of 3 reconstruction steps.”

K. continued: “What u saw in the video was a happy woman with a faja and my extra fat! I’ve been very open so I can heal ladies. I didn’t have to tell anybody and I could’ve covered up until the process was done,but NO. Ladies need to see and hear the truth. I decided to use my platform to help.” Confused, K. questioned why she received so much hate from Black women since she’s been basically off-the-grid for the past several months. “I havent bothered anyone Ive been out of the way so What I dont understand is what was the purpose or what was so entertaining about a woman FINALLY bein able 2walk again with EXTRA fat from the removal.I saw the comments and of course it was Black women filled with so much hate.” The 34-year-old R&B crooner revealed that she’s in the final steps of her reconstructive surgery. K. shared that she currently has an open wound and stitches from her most recent procedure.

“As far as my surgeries I have one left (I hope) but this skin removal is next week,” she added. “So i’m focused on that. The surgeries drain me. I’m gearing up to be in the right head space. So if u saw where I was and where i’m at now you wouldn’t hate so hard.”