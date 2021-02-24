Bossip Video

Tiger Woods releases official statements via social media and offers a post-surgery update.

On Tuesday, Tiger Woods was involved in a single-car crash in Los Angeles, in which he was badly injured and transported to a local hospital, where he immediately underwent surgery. At the time, not much information was available on what happened, but rumors swirled he was speeding from his hotel after almost hitting the producer of the popular show Grown-ish.

According to reports from TMZ, Tiger was alert at the wreck and not under the influence of any substances. On top of that he was wearing a seat belt, and contrary to prior reports, the “Jaws of Life” WEREN’T used to extract him from the vehicle.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ Woods was alert enough at the scene of the accident to ask first responders to have his manager pick up his stuff. We’re told cops have not found anything illicit inside the vehicle. Deputy Carlos Gonzalez — the first person to arrive at the crash scene — says Tiger is lucky to be alive after such a horrific crash. During a news conference moments ago, Deputy Gonzalez says it was obvious Tiger was badly injured — so he focused on keeping the golfer calm until paramedics arrived. Tiger was unable to stand on his own due to the serious injuries suffered in the crash — and was put on a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance.

Tiger Woods released a statement via his Twitter account late last night offering an update on his condition, thanking everyone for their concern and prayers and letting us know he is alert and lucky to be alive. You can read the full update below.