“Get ya life!” she never said that, says Tamar…

Tamar Braxton is denying that she spilled big news about her big sis.

On Valentine’s Day, the songstress sparked rumors that her sister Toni Braxton tied the knot with Birdman by posting a picture of the couple captioned, “Congratulations.”

According to Tamar however, that was just her wishing the two who’ve been together since 2016 well in their relationship. She added that she was having a lonely V-Day, “the loneliest ever” and wanted to congratulate the two on having the opposite.

“I don’t know and that post had nothing to do with a marriage proposal,” said Tamar to The Morning Hustle. “Listen let me tell you something, I was the loneliest I’ve ever been on Valentine’s Day and for me for Toni and Brian to have made it this far and this long and still in love is amazing to me. So that was what the congratulations was.

Tamar also told The Morning Hustle that unlike many people, she’s not shocked that Birdman is Toni’s “type.” According to her, they’ve known Birdman [Brian] since they were teens and he’s “super sweet.”

“We’ve known Brian for a long time. I was maybe about 15 or 16 when I first met him. And a lot of people don’t know, in Toni’s spare time, she wants to be Lil Kim. She wants to rap and all of that. And the part of Brian that you guys don’t know about is that he’s super sweet. He’s a kind-hearted person and he’s a family person. And she is too. So when they come together it’s the beautiful music that you see. They’re super private though so I don’t want to get in trouble.”

Back in 2019 Toni and Birdman sparked breakup rumors after they both scrubbed their Instagrams clean of each other and Toni posted; “Starting a new chapter isn’t always an easy choice but always choose to be chosen. Cheers to a new year.”

Birdman then added in his own IG story; “It’s over.”

Just a few weeks later however Birdman was spotted at Toni’s concert and they embraced.

That same year, Toni revealed that a Delta Airlines employee pilfered the $1 million engagement ring Birdman gave her as well as two Rolexes, four expensive watches and two pairs of vintage earrings. The theft totaled $2.5 MILLION and she testified against the man who stole it.

So far there’s no word if Birdman replaced the ring for his love.