“Growing Up Hip Hop” Exclusive: Will Da Brat Give Jhonni Blaze A Second Chance?

It’s no secret that artists are sensitive about their isht… But can these artists work out their differences and make magic together?

That’s the question of the night for Thursday’s upcoming episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta.” We’re still a day away from the new episode but we’re excited to share an exclusive sneak peek clip for your viewing pleasure. The clip finds Da Brat in the studio with Jesseca, Ree and Diamond discussing the idea of collaborating musically. When the ladies begin brainstorming about which other female artists in their circle might be a good fit Jhonni’s name comes up — but Da Brat isn’t all that excited about the idea. Ironically Jesseca has her own relationship with Jhonni and she might hold the key to a second chance for the Blaze and Da Brat to put their issues in the past.

Check out the clip below:

Here’s what to expect from the episode:

Jesseca persuades Brat to give Jhonni another chance, but tempers flare when Brat and Jhonni face off. Bow learns that one wild night could affect the rest of his life. Tammy’s shocked when Ayana and Ree’s long-standing feud spirals out of control.

Ay yi yi! We were hoping someone would step in and reel Ayana and Ree in but it sounds like that’s not going to be the case. It also sounds like Da Brat and Jhonni might have more work to do on their relationship before they can start recording!

The brand new episode of GROWING UP HIP HOP ATLANTA airs Thursday, February 25 at 9 PM ET/PT on WeTV. Will you be watching?