A happily married couple that met on Married At First Sight season 9 is announcing the sex of their first child.

After already warming hearts by announcing that they’re expecting, Greg and Deonna Okotie are announcing the gender of their baby. Baby Okotie is a baby boy.

“We’re blessed and overjoyed to be welcoming a baby boy into the world and the third little boy into the MAFS family,” wrote Deonna and Greg in a statement.

The #MAFS Charlotte couple also expounded on the news on their respective Instagram pages while showing off maternity photos shot by Dani Keane Photography with styling by Sierra Teasley. They both also noted that their bundle of joy will be here “any day now.”

“The wait is FINALLY OVER! We’re having a BOY!,” wrote dad-to-be Greg. “He’ll be here any day now (feels like Deonna has been pregnant forever…and she agrees 😂). Beyond blessed to be getting ready to welcome our son into the world. 🙏🏾🙌🏾

“Sorry for the wait but the cat is finally out of the bag! We’re having a BOY💙!!! A little mini Greg will soon be here!!,” wrote Deonna.

Baby O is officially joining the ever-growing Married At First Sight family and the little one will be the 8th baby in the MAFS group. Congrats to the happy couple!

For more on Deonna, Greg and baby O watch Married At First Sight: Couples’ Cam (produced by Kinetic Content) Thursday at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.