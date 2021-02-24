Bossip Video

Jayda Cheaves is getting rid of the old, and making way for the NEW. The 22-year-old entrepreneur recently split ways with rapper Lil Baby and now she’s selling the customized gift her bought for her birthday.

Last September, Lil Baby surprised Jayda with a pink Jeep with her name etched into the headrests, all customized color interior and exterior, and plenty of upgrades. The 26-year-old rapper presented the gift in front of her birthday party guests in Atlanta.

Since September, the dynamic between Jayda and Baby has obviously changed, with them parting ways sometime in the last few weeks. Rumors of infidelity sparked when a sex worker named Ms. London claimed to have been pad by Lil Baby for sex and tweeted about the experience, tagging Jayda.

Now Jayda is getting rid of her gifted Jeep, with an Atlanta area dealership sharing that the car is “for sale.”

Yikes! While it seemed like Jayda was ditching the ride because she’s all the way done with her baby daddy and his lavish gifts, she actually explained that she had an “incident” while driving the custom car.

“I was just getting rid of my Jeep because I had an incident one night why driving it. Nothing more, nothing less! Safety comes first,” Jayda tweeted.

Jayda didn’t provide details on the incident that led to her selling her Jeep.

In related news, the co-parents appeared to be cordially recently as their son celebrated his birthday.