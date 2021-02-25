Bossip Video

New cheese, who dis?

Ayesha Curry is continuing her path to a healthier lifestyle by teaming up with plant-based brand So Delicious for a cheesy campaign promoting the deliciousness of dairy-free cheese alternatives.

Over the past decade, millions of Americans have embraced plant-based dairy alternatives as part of their daily diet with CHEESE being their biggest (delicious) weakness.

Knowing this, So Delicious® partnered with the New York Times bestselling cookbook author, restaurateur, and cheese aficionado to prove just how easy it is to ditch dairy cheese for So Delicious Dairy Free Cheese Alternatives.

“I’m a firm believer in eating mindfully, while not depriving yourself of the things you love to eat. Reaching for more plant-based ingredients is one trick I know helps me feel my best,” said Ayesha, a wife and mother of three. “Cheese is a staple in so many of my favorite recipes, and So Delicious Dairy Free Cheese Alternatives are the perfect swap. You’ll see what I mean when you try them for yourself!”

Ayesha and So Delicious remixed a few of her favorite cheesy recipes from her latest cookbook “The Full Plate” and her own recipe collection to create a Chicken Parm Burger, Butternut Squash Cheesy Mac with Edamame, and The Ultimate Grilled Cheese Sandwich using So Delicious Dairy Free Cheese Alternatives instead of dairy cheese.

Together, Ayesha and So Delicious are encouraging plant-curious Americans to experiment with the brand’s new plant-based Shreds, Spreads, and Slices in their own family-favorite cheesy recipes and to tag So Delicious on Instagram for the chance to be featured on the So Delicious channel!

“There’s very fair skepticism among flexitarians that plant-based cheese alternatives can’t measure up to dairy in terms of taste and texture,” said Virginia Kelly, Senior Director of Marketing at So Delicious. “So Delicious is excited to shatter those concerns and blaze new trails with our new line of non-dairy cheese alternatives. Whether you’re melting Cheddar Style Slices in a gooey grilled cheese or sprinkling Mexican Style Shreds on a quesadilla, they taste so amazing that you’ll change your mind on what plant-based cheese alternatives can do.”

To get recipe inspiration and watch Ayesha transform recipes with So Delicious Dairy Free Cheese Alternatives, visit the So Delicious Kitchen, and keep an eye on Ayesha’s and So Delicious’ social channels over the coming weeks.