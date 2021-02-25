Bossip Video

Was it really THAT serious???

Someone felt so strongly about stealing Lady Gaga’s pets that they were willing to spill blood over it. According to TMZ, the pop star’s dog walker was shot in the streets of Los Angeles while three of her precious pooches Koji, Miss Asia, and Gustavo traipsed along. Two of the three French Bulldogs, Koji and Gustavo, were subsequently stolen. Gaga is offering a $500,000 “no questions asked” reward for anyone who can bring back her fur babies.

Some of the details are unclear at this moment but from what we understand in the report, the walker, Ryan Fischer, was in Hollywood just before 10 pm last night. A gunman, potentially more than one, accosted the man and was shot four times in the chest according to the NY Post. The man is expected to live as he is “thankfully recovering well,” at a local hospital according to an unknown source. Police are not sure if the thieves knew they were targeting Lady Gaga’s dog walker specifically.

No description has been made available yet of the suspect in question but police issued did issue details about the attacker’s car which appeared to be a white vehicle that officials believed to be “a Nissan, Mercedes or BMW” that fled from the scene.

The size of the reward indicates that Gaga is beside herself and grief-stricken over the attack and the stolen dogs. She has launched an email address that can be used to correspond with her regarding this matter: KojiandGustav@gmail.com

If you’re reading this and know who has the dogs, there is $500,000 waiting for you.