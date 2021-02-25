Bossip Video

Sony and Marvel have finally revealed the title of the third Spider-Man movie in the MCU.

After Avengers: Endgame shattered every record and fans were excited to get the ending of a 10-year storyline, Sony swept in with a reality check. Sony wanted to pull Tom Holland’s web-swinging character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe after they failed to come to terms with a new deal.

Sony has made Spider-Man movies before, but nothing like the Kevin Feige-led Homecoming or Far From Home. After a few weeks, both sides came to an agreement and the rumors instantly started buzzing. At the time, the rumor suggested all three actors who portrayed Spider-Man in the past would end up on the big screen together. It seemed unrealistic…until news broke that Jamie Foxx was cast to reprise his role as Electro.

Now, with WandaVision teasing the multi-verse, we know something along the lines of the rumors will be happening. Plus, the casting of Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone is a good indicator of this coming to. fruition. Until now, we haven’t had a hint at the title of the movie, even after the starring actors pranked everyone on social media. Now, the official title has been released and if you thought the rumors before were insane, the title will leave you trying to piece even more together.

The trio revealed the movie’s real title in a 30-second clip posted on Holland’s Instagram. The video shows Holland walking out of director Jon Watts’ office as he breaks the bad news to his co-stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon that he’s been given a fake name for the title again.

“He gave us a fake name again … I just don’t understand why he keeps doing this,” Holland asks.

“You don’t understand? I feel like it’s pretty obvious. You spoil things,” Batalon responds, poking fun at the actor’s reputation for sharing details about the superhero films before they’re public knowledge.

“I don’t spoil things. Name me one thing I’ve actually spoiled,” Holland claps back, as Zendaya chimes in: “The last movie title.”

Watch the title release for Spider-Man: No Way Home, which releases this Christmas, below.