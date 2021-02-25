Bossip Video

Chance The Rapper has filed a lawsuit against his former manager, Pat Corcoran. In the suit, he accuses his former business partner of damaging his reputation, demanding kickbacks, and more. This comes following a previous lawsuit in the opposite direction.

According to reports from The Chicago Tribune, Chance filed the lawsuit in Cook County court last week, which came at the same time he responded to Corcoran’s breach of contract lawsuit that was filed in December. The rapper’s former manager sued Chance over an alleged $3 million in unpaid commissions.

Now, the Chicago native is seeking to dismiss multiple counts of the original lawsuit, also seeking over $1 million for each of the three counts in his lawsuit.

“Mr. Corcoran has been paid in full under his management services contract with Mr. Bennett. Yet he chose to file a groundless and insulting lawsuit that ignores his own improper self-dealing and incompetence,” Chance’s lawyers explain in a statement. “Mr. Bennett has moved to dismiss the majority of that meritless lawsuit, and filed his own lawsuit to remedy the harm that Mr. Corcoran caused through his breaches of duty. Mr. Bennett trusts the legal system to reveal the truth of the parties’ relationship in due course.”

Elsewhere in the suit, The Rapper called Corcoran a “marginally competent business manager” and a “bullying and abrasive self-promoter.” The documents go on to dispute the claims in Corcoran’s suit, in which he said Chance failed to take his advice resulting in the disappointing critical and commercial reception to his The Big Day album. The musician accuses Corcoran of being a “hanger-on at the fringes of the rap music scene in Chicago,” explaining that their relationship soured after he “effectively sabotaged” a deal that would have seen Chance become the “face” of UnitedMasters.