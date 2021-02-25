“A Closer Look” Exclusive: Eric Benet Admits He Thought Dating Halle Berry Was Being With Another “Artistic Weird” Person Like Him [VIDEO]

Halle Berrrrry! Halle Berrrrrry!

ALLBLK is releasing a new episode of the popular new docu-series, “A Closer Look,” which profiles R&B, Soul, and Hip-Hop artists whose song(s) have and continue to top the billboard charts and re-shape the music industry. The Third installment features Grammy nominated, singer-songwriter and actor, Eric Benét, premiering Thursday, February 25th on ALLBLK. We’ve got an exclusive clip to share from this episode. During the doc Eric discusses his experience dating Halle Berry. In this clip, Eric is asked if he was prepared or understood what it would be like to have a relationship with a celebrity like Halle Berry. The short answer is – No. Watch the clip though for his recollection.

That’s real isht. There are definitely three sides! They say this about any story though, not just relationships. It definitely sounds like Eric Benet had no idea what he was getting into dating Halle. He sounds so sweet and naive characterizing them both as “artistic and weird.” We wonder how much he’s going to get into the downfall of the relationship and how he had the sex addict stamp put on him.

Benet also talks about his upbringing, his motivation and experiences creating some of his greatest hits and where he is today.

A Closer Look with Eric Benet premieres today, Thursday, February 25th on ALLBLK

Will you be watching?