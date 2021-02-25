BOSSIP Exclusive: Wesley Snipes Says He Would Have Been On ‘Coming 2 America’ Set Whether He Was Cast Or Not! [VIDEO]

We’re just a week out from the debut of ‘Coming 2 America’ and we’re so excited for the world to see it.

BOSSIP Senior Content Director Janeé Bolden sat down with ‘Coming 2 America’ actor Wesley Snipes to discuss his role as General Izzi in the highly anticipated sequel. He revealed that Craig Brewer approached him about a role during a special screening for ‘Dolemite’ and said he was relieved because he planned to be on set whether he was cast or not. He also discussed how he crafted his accent and said he was most excited about his scenes in the film where he was able to dance. He also discussed the ‘Blade’ film saying he’s unlikely to make an appearance since Mahershala Ali has been cast in the titular role, but that fans of ‘Blade’ should look forward to a different upcoming project that deals with similar material. When asked which of his projects he’d most like to do a sequel he said he’d love to reunite with Woody Harrelson to reprise their “White Men Can’t Jump” roles.

Check out the interview below:

Wouldn’t you love to see Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson back together again? We LOVED them in ‘White Men Can’t Jump.’ ‘Coming 2 America’ is EXTREMELY star studded — the cameos are truly never ending, but we definitely have to say Wesley Snipes’ performance was one of our favorites from the film. We also love that we had to chance to talk to him about his love of dance. What was your favorite part of the interview?