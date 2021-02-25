Bossip Video

Nothing about The Bachelor or The Bachelorette is normal, so it’s not surprising to hear former Bachelorette Tayshia Adams say the same about her relationship with fiancé Zac Clark.

Tayshia Adams And Zac Clark Celebrate Their Love At The Empire State Building

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

It has been two months since fans gushed over Zac’s romantic proposal, and while the couple is still very much together, they’re also aware that their whirlwind love story is not normal.

“It’s not a normal relationship,” Adams said in a recent interview with Marie Claire. “We’re dating right now while being engaged.”

While they went from strangers to fiancés very quickly, they don’t exactly have a timeline for when they will say “I do.”

“At first, Zac was the person to be like, ‘We could get married next week.’ And I was like, ‘Slow your roll.’ I’d love to date a year. And now I’m like, ‘You want to … maybe next month?’ And he’s like, ‘Tayshia, slow your roll,’” she told the mag. “We’re back and forth. But there’s no timeline. It’s definitely going to happen. I just don’t know when.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Tayshia also spoke about what showcasing their relationship on TV could mean for some viewers at home.

“Being in a mixed relationship with someone that has never dated anybody of color before and sharing that experience, I would never shy away from opportunities like that,” Adams said. She went on to explain that she and Clark began to prep for the “possible backlash that I didn’t choose someone who looks like me” before the season aired.

