Nothing about The Bachelor or The Bachelorette is normal, so it’s not surprising to hear former Bachelorette Tayshia Adams say the same about her relationship with fiancé Zac Clark.

It has been two months since fans gushed over Zac’s romantic proposal, and while the couple is still very much together, they’re also aware that their whirlwind love story is not normal.

“It’s not a normal relationship,” Adams said in a recent interview with Marie Claire. “We’re dating right now while being engaged.”

While they went from strangers to fiancés very quickly, they don’t exactly have a timeline for when they will say “I do.”