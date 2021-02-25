Bossip Video

It’s better this way.

Remember that creep-a$$ U.S. Gymnastics “doctor” Larry Nassar? The one who was convicted as a serial rapist and egregious sex offender after years of abusing young girls? Well, the depths of his perversion are STILL being revealed and the truth is terrifying and ugly to say the very least.

According to The Detroit News, a coach who was closely associated with Nassar had federal charges filed against him today Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. They included human trafficking, sexual assault, and racketeering. Within hours of the announcement that he was under federal indictment John Geddert took his own life.

“My office has been notified that the body of John Geddert was found late this afternoon after taking his own life,” Nessel said in a statement. “This is a tragic end to a tragic story for everyone involved.”

Obviously, we have no way to know for sure whether or not Geddert was guilty of a crime but it’s pretty hard to overlook the circumstantial evidence staring us blankly in the face. Geddert was expected to turn himself into the authorities at 2:15 pm this afternoon. Michigan State Police found his body at a Clinton County rest stop around 3:24 pm today. As far as we’re concerned, there was a VERY good chance that Gedder was soon to join Nassar in the whoscow for a very, very long time.

The 24 charges against Geddert included 20 counts of human trafficking of a minor, and one count each of first-degree criminal sexual assault, second-degree criminal sexual assault involving a minor, racketeering and lying to a police officer, according to Eaton County District Court records.

Hopefully, anyone else who was intimately involved in this sick crime ring follows suit.