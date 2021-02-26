Bossip Video

A new survey reveals pandemic fatigue has Americans ready to risk it all to safely travel again.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed daily life for almost all of us for what feels like could be forever. Many of us, pre-pandemic, couldn’t sit still and would travel every chance we got to enjoy life during our downtime. Fast forward to now and it’s been almost a year since some of us have been on a beach, been out-of-town, or even went on what used to be a dreaded work trip. At this point, people are ready to give up anything just to have a boarding pass in their hands again. According to CNBC, some are even willing to give up sex for an entire year.

Desperate vacationers said they would willingly give up love, sex or money in exchange for a trip, according to a recent survey by travel search site Trivago. More than 80% of those polled said travel is a part of a well-rounded life. To that end, nearly half, or 48%, would give up their job, 38% would give up sex for a year, one-quarter would fork over all of their savings, and 1 in 5 said they would dump their partner if it meant they could take a trip in the near future.

At this point, you can’t blame them, but you have to commend folks for staying safe and not just hitting the runway regardless of who gets sick or what happens. Soon, hopefully, all of this will be behind us and we’ll be on the beach once again.