Britney Spears has been in the news a lot recently following the release of her documentary Framing Britney Spears that details her life of success, stardom, family drama, and emotional distress. Britney is still going through it to this day. Word to Deontay Wilder. Unfortunately, today’s news will likely bring more drama to her life.

According to a story on PageSix, actor and former Britney back-up dancer Columbus Short has accused her mother, Lynne Spears, of calling him a ni**er. Last year, Columbus released an autobiography called Short Stories where he detailed his sexual relationship with Britney. Let him tell it, when Lynne and daddy Jamie Spears heard about the affair they were LIVID.

“I was next to [Britney] while she was on the phone with them crying while she had it on speaker.” He claims he overheard her parents ask, “Why are you f–king that n—-r?” And that, “Britney looked at me so apologetically, knowing I’d heard it. I shook my head and didn’t say anything, because what was there to say?”

Listen, ok, we weren’t there, the conversation wasn’t recorded, we may never know the truth. However, Britney’s folks are from Louisiana, ya dig? We are not about to give the white parents of the then-biggest white superstar in the world the benefit of the doubt. We can 100% see Lynne and Jamie saying that. Doesn’t mean that it’s true but it damn sure doesn’t seem improbable.

Apparently, Columbus feels the same way. He told Jazzie Belle as much on her YouTube show Inside Hollywood.

“I wasn’t shocked when it happened. Look where they’re from … they’re from Louisiana. The way it came out was so effortless, like that’s how they speak. I wasn’t shocked and I wasn’t hurt by it, I was just like, ‘Wow, this is … OK … I know who I am around here.’” He added that, “Because they have black bodyguards doesn’t mean behind closed doors they don’t use that word.”

For her part, Lynne denies ever using the word which is slightly suspicious because Columbus never specified exactly who used the slur.

“I want to be very clear. Those terrible words are not remotely in my vocabulary. I would never say that to anyone, much less my daughter. Ever.” A source close to Spears’ father, Jamie, also vehemently denied Short’s story, telling us, “Jamie was not there, and not involved. In fact, during this time period, Jamie was not involved in Britney’s business at all.”

You mean none of her business except for the permanent conservatorship he had the court cripple her with over the past 13 years? That business?

Let us find out Lynne Spear is really the one who wrote "Slave 4 U". That record got a whole new meaning now…