Black Girl Magic: Amazon Studios Announces New Comedy Series “Harlem” Starring Meagan Good, Grace Byers And More

More Black Girl Magic is coming to streaming!

Amazon Studios revealed the cast of their new show “Harlem” in the form of a Twitter video celebrating Black Girl Magic! Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Jerrie Johnson, Shoniqua Shandai, the cast of Amazon Studio’s “Harlem,” released a powerful video highlighting Black History Month, queerness and the Black spectrum on Thursday afternoon.

Check out the video below:

In addition to the principal cast, Amazon Studios has also announced Whoopi Goldberg and Jasmine Guy are set for reoccurring roles in Amazon’s Harlem, the comedy series from Tracy Oliver (Little, Girls Trip), Amy Poehler’s Paper Kite Productions, and Universal TV.

Here’s more about HARLEM:

Harlem is a single-camera comedy following the lives of four women – friends from their college days at NYU – as they navigate sex, relationships and chasing their dreams.

Harlem is created, written, and executive produced by Tracy Oliver, along with executive producers Amy Poehler, Dave Becky, and Kim Lessing. Grammy award-winning Pharrell Williams and Mimi Valdés (Hidden Figures, Dope) also serve as executive producers from I am OTHER. The series is produced by Amazon Studios and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Paper Kite Productions.

This should be good. Tracy Oliver has already proven her mettle and Amy Poehler and I am OTHER have produced some of our favorite projects in recent years.

Will you be watching?

Now it all makes sense why Meagan Good and Grace Byers are always on IG together!

We thought their “twin” hubbies were the reason but look at the magic that was happening behind the scenes.