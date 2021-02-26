Bossip Video

What’s going on here?!

Married At First Sight fans who’ve been glued to their TV screens for the latest horrible husband drama might have more questions due to recently released footage.

As previously reported, on Wednesday’s #MAFS episode fans were floored to hear that Paige Banks continued to have sex with her husband Chris Williams “every day unprotected” despite his history of problematic behavior.

From the moment Chris met Paige at their wedding, he’s sent her on an emotional rollercoaster ranging from inappropriate comments, declarations that he’s “not attracted to her” despite continuing to sleep with her, and most of all the reveal that his fiancee from only three-months ago is 6-weeks pregnant with his child. After telling Paige that he wanted a divorce and met with a divorce attorney, fans were horrified to see Chris confuse Paige once again, this time by telling her that he’s “scared of falling in love with her.” That left Paige wondering if things between them were “really over” and she smiled over his manipulative revelation.

“I am very, very confused, ae we really, really done?” asked Paige during a confessional.

Speaking of confused, #MAFS fans are a bit befuddled over a video circulating of Paige singing Chris’ praises. Earlier this week E! News shared a video of the couple on their honeymoon and in it, Paige is happily complimenting her new hubby.

It’s unclear if the video was filmed after Chris revealed the pregnant ex news to Paige but according to E! it sounds a lot like it was; During the vacay, Chris revealed to his wife Paige that he was expecting a child with his ex-fiancée. While trying to process the news, Paige chose to focus on the good qualities in her new husband.

Paige praised Chris for his multitude of accomplishments and said she was “honored” to have him as her spouse.

“I think he’s very ambitious and goal oriented,” Paige exclusively told E! News during the honeymoon. “I think he has the ability to be a great provider, not just financially, but someone who can be able to lead our household if we foresee a family in the future. I think he has a lot of admirable qualities.” Paige continued, “I think he’s very humble for everything he’s accomplished in such a short period of time. I’ve never met someone as well accomplished as [him]. I’m honored to call him my husband because it’s encouraging to see a man start from such a lowly place in life and it didn’t let it define him.”

If they really DID film this after the baby news, then it’s clear that Paige was truly dedicated to making this work. Why?! Of that we are unsure. Was it God, again, sis?

Also in the video, Chris showered his bride Paige with compliments for being “much smarter than him” and praised her personality.

“What intrigues me most about my partner during the honeymoon phase and as we embark on the journey of marriage is her personality,” Chris gushed to E! News. “She has an amazing personality and it makes it easy to get along with her because of that. She has a strong level of intelligence…I love being around people who are smarter than me.”

SIGH.

Watch the video for yourself HERE.

As previously reported Paige will have a sitdown with Chris and his pregnant ex on the next episode of MAFS in another unprecedented moment in Married At First Sight history.

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. on Lifetime. You can also see much happier couples from past seasons including Woody and Amani and Karen and Miles during Married at First Sight: Couples Cam airing Thursday nights at 8 p.m.