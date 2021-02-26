Exclusive Clip: All Your Messy Faves Turn Up For Block Party On “VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition” [VIDEO]

It’s Friday and the weekend is here so you know we’re all about to unwind, but the real party kicks off after the weekend comes to a close and a new episode of “VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition” arrives.

“VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition” returns with a new episode on Monday but we’ve got an exclusive clip for you right now to get the weekend started right. In the upcoming episode Yung Joc tries to lighten the mood and encourage everyone to let loose by organizing a block party. Just to be expected he is one of the first to set things off by dancing, but he’s definitely not alone. Check out the clip below to see who’s got moves and who stays on the sidelines:

Wow. Gotta love it. But after all these seasons on “Love & Hip Hop” franchises we know none of these people are worried about being embarrassed on camera!

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Yandy’s Black Lives Matter dinner ends in heated discussion on politics and whether or not women belong in the White House, spurring a battle of the sexes. Bambi and Erica have a heart to heart. Trina takes Trick to task for his sexism. And Karlie spills tea on old flames.

Sigh… Karlie still hasn’t learned, has she?! Karlie is always telling somebody’s business — at least this sounds like it was her business too.

VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition airing on Monday, March 1st at 8pm ET/PT