Eddie Murphy stopped by The Tonight Show this week, where he talked to host Jimmy Fallon about his legendary basketball game against the one and only Prince.

When Fallon asked the actor what memory came to mind in regards to the legendary artist, this story automatically came to Murphy’s mind. The basketball game also included Eddie’s late brother Charlie Murphy and was shown on Chappelle’s Show decades ago. Eddie went on to say that the game happened after Prince asked him and his group to play, also admitting that he wasn’t wearing the proper attire for a game.

“We had on club clothes and Prince had on that outfit that was in the ‘Kiss’ video, where he had the little short shirt and the leather jacket with the buttons,” Murphy explained “He had that outfit on and a little gold chain around his waist.” He continued, “It was Prince and some dude named Micki Free that used to hang out. They used to all wear that kind of Prince’s clothes so my brother was like, ‘Alright it’s going to be shirts against blouses.’ And they teamed up and the blouses won. They beat the f**k out of us.”

