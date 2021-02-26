Bossip Video

Warner Bros is rebooting the Superman franchise and focusing on the Black Superman storyline. J.J. Abrams will be producing the project while essayist and novelist Ta-Nehisi Coates is to pen the script.

As the content wars heat up, DC Films and Warner Bros. are making strides to cash in by expanding with dedicated shows for characters we already love with more reboots. Zack Synder's Justice League is right around the corner, so of course, people are wondering what's next in the story after the movie releases. According to THR, the story will focus on the Black Superman storyline.

According to sources, the project is being set up as a Black Superman story. This is something that the studio has been trying to wrap its head around for months, if not a year or two. Michael B. Jordan tried to develop a Black Superman project when he first arrived at the studio with his deal in 2019, but that did not go very far at the time, according to sources. It is possible that the studio could return to him to star down the line.

Hopefully, Michael B. Jordan is included in this film, as he was the one pushing for it all along. Perhaps we can see him star in the role, which clearly he has a vision for already. The real question is how DC fans will react to this news.