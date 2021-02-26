Bossip Video

Good. Hopefully, he loses even more than this.

White people have to understand that there are consequences and repercussions that come with saying the n-word. Contrary to what some other negroes have told them, there is no “pass”. You get caught saying it and you’re gonna get cussed out at the very least. Lucky if you make it out of the situation with two unswollen eyes. It’s a no-fly zone. A non-starter. Enter at your own risk.

Apparently, UCLA track and field jock Chris Weiland never learned this valuable lesson and now he’s paid the price. According to KTLA, Weiland was dismissed from the team after a video of him using racist, homophobic, and sexist language emerged online. In the 4.5 minute video, you can see and hear Weiland talking to someone on the phone about the fact that his girlfriend cheated on him (you GO, girl!). It stands to reason that the man who was piping down Chris’ queen was brotha. That really sent bigotry-wielding Weiland over the edge as he was likely already bursting at the seems with offensive isms.

“When she says she doesn’t, you know, want to get back together, why do you think?” Weiland asks a woman in the call. “It’s because she wants to be with this f— f— who has no future. She’s going to be with a stupid n— who’s going to be in community college all his life.”

If you’re keeping score at home that is homophobia, racism, and a dash of misogyny to round out the flavor.

The person on the phone tells Weiland not to talk like that to which he says, “I don’t give a f**k”.

Hey, Chris, do you care now? We won’t hold our breath.