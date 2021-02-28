Brown suga baaaaby

Last night’s Verzuz headlined by D’Angelo & Friends (who turned out to be Method Man & Redman and H.E.R.) was a super smooth spectacle that gave us dapper Winterfell fashions and timeless CLASSICS with a chill ‘poetry night at a Harlem coffee shop’ vibe that had Music Twitter swooning in their living rooms.

Held at the historic Apollo Theater, fans were treated to a slew of forever JAMS like “Brown Sugar,” “Devil’s Pie,” “Me and Those Dreamin’ Eyes of Mine,” and preeminent panty-sizzler “Untitled (How Does It Feel).”

At first, it certainly appeared that WE were the “Friends” until Method Man and Redman popped up to perform “Left & Right” and “Break Ups 2 Make Ups” setting the tone for D’Angelo’s stunning duet with H.E.R. who joined him to perform “Best Part” and Lauryn Hill’s “Nothing Even Matters.”

As expected, celebs flooded the comment section where Lena Waithe’s ‘interesting’ commentary sparked hilarious chaos along with whispers of a potential appearance by Lauryn Hill who just sauntered into the Apollo to perform.

Now, if you were wondering why the singer’s Verzuz wasn’t a head-to-head battle like the rest, Swizz Beatz explained D’Angelo was actually scheduled to battle Maxwell ON VALENTINE’S DAY which would’ve obliterated panny drawls across the universe.

Swizz also praised D’Angelo’s professionalism noting that the “Brown Sugar” singer showed up THREE HOURS early for his show that included a warmup with DJ Scratch.

“That man pulled up to Verzuz three hours early. D’Angelo was the earliest in Verzuz history tonight. So, don’t get him showing up at the time he did (an hour after the show was scheduled to start) mixed up with the pre-show, which was by DJ Scratch.”

Did you enjoy D’Angelo & Friends last night? Tell us down below and peep the funniest (and pettiest) tweets from the vibey event on the flip.