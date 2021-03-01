Bossip Video

Aye yi yi!

JT and Lil Uzi Vert’s relationship has done a complete 180. They went from not confirming their coupledom to slamming his Uzi’s ex together online. In their defense, however, neither of them started it!

Last night Lil Uzi’s ex-girlfriend Brittany Byrd sparked a response from the couple after she shared some cryptic messages that seemed to insist he still had feelings for her. Brittany and Uzi’s relationship dates back to more than five years ago, although they have not been seen together as a couple in recent years. He’s in fact been seen with multiple women after they broke up in 2017. So were these messages old?

Scroll down to read them.

Brittany Byrd posted the following messages to her IG story, captured by TheNeighborhoodTalk. What does it look like she’s trying to accomplish with these messages, knowing Uzi is now dating JT?

After confusing fans with her message, both Uzi and JT seemed to respond to Brittany on Twitter.

Uzi tweeted:

“JT is the one.”

Next, JT responded to Brittany’s message directly.

“I be sparing you but I had a good Valentine’s Day too on a jet. I had a good thanksgiving too…Christmas,…New Years…why you thought that was still your n***? Crazy tail self you ain’t see him since 10 hairstyles ago.” Check out all the drama below courtesy of It’s Osite.

Of course, fans chimed in, even some rooting for Uzi and Brittany but he shut all those claims down by reinforcing his love for JT, writing:

“I had to be real with myself I love JT and y’all will too.”

Wow! Interesting. What do YOU think of all of this?