We love the kids!

Last night’s socially distanced Golden Globes was an enjoyable escape that peaked when TikTok star La’Ron Hines and his super-cute squad of kiddos appeared during the hours-long telecast in a delightfully adorable moment that won the internet.

The notoriously un-hip show came alive when Hines hosted his wildly popular “Are You Smarter Than A Preschooler?” segment where he asked his internet-famous daycare students questions about this year’s nominees.

As expected, the lovable kids (lead by fan fave Jabria) got every question (hilariously) wrong EXCEPT for one about Chadwick Boseman being the Black Panther in a truly heart-melting moment that you absolutely have to see for yourself.

As we previously reported, aside from the moment of the night, we witnessed Andra Day become the only second Black woman in history to win the Golden Globe for Best Actress — Drama.

“The United States vs. Billie Holiday” star was the first to do so since Whoopi Goldberg won in 1986 for her role in “The Color Purple.”

“[Thank you] to the amazing, transformative, dynamic Billie Holiday, who just transformed me with this role and with her presence and spirit,” Day said during her speech. “Thank you so much to everybody who was part of this incredible project.”

Daniel Kaluuya also won big on Sunday night, taking home the first award of the night for Best Supporting Actor In A Motion Picture for his performance in “Judas and the Black Messiah.”

John Boyega followed Andra and Daniel with his nod for Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Television Film for his role in “Small Axe.”

“I thought it was gonna be one of them nights where … you go to your bed and just chill,” he quipped, before showing his pants. “I’ve got Balenciagas, guys. I’ve got tracking bottoms on my bottoms that I’m comfortable [in], but this is exciting.”

