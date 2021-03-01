Bossip Video

The socially distanced Golden Globe Awards took place Sunday and some of your fave celebs rocked high-fashion from the comfort of their homes.

The awards ceremony allowed only limited attendance per COVID-19 regulations and those given the green-light to attend in person rocked stylish LEWKS on the main stage.

Cynthia Erivo who presented during the ceremony was a style standout in a neon green Valentino scuba dress with sky-high metallic Valentino platforms.

She was styled by Jason Bolden who had full creative control over the “happiness-inducing” ensemble. The stylist told PEOPLE that he selected the look “to just make us all smile.”

“With colors like that, that’s what it triggers. It triggers that emotion of happiness and joy. Right now, I feel like that’s what we need. That’s why I really wanted to lean into something that looked like that — bold and impactful. That’s exactly what it did.”

“She tried it on, zero alterations. I got excited. It made me happy. We didn’t try [on] anything else. That was the only dress I brought,” Bolden says.

Another style standout was (Queen) Viola Davis who wowed in a dress by Black designer Lavie By CK. After already outfitting Janet Jackson, Chloe & Halle, and Tracee Ellis Ross, Lavie By CK founder Claude Kameni expertly outfitted Viola in a custom-made silk cotton African print gown. Viola’s stylist, Elizabeth Stewart previously worked with Claude for Viola’s 2020 Vanity Fair cover. Viola’s look also included hair by Jamika Wilson and makeup by Autumn Moultrie.

Kristin Taylor @kristinaelainetaylor

Regina King who attended via her home slayed in a stunning Louis Vuitton dress. The dress made exclusively for the One Night in Miami director, 50, included 20,000 silver sequins, 12,000 golden sequins, 8,000 black sequins, and over 1,200 crystals.

Regina’s styling duo Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald told E! that the silhouette of the actress’ gown makes her feel like “a tall glass of champagne.”

Tiffany Haddish also turned heads and debuted a new hair color. The comedienne went blonde and wore an extravagant Alberta Ferretti gown.

And of course, Angela Bassett turned heads as always; this time in a resplendent Dolce & Gabbana gown.

As for the fellas, Sterling K. Brown who posed with his stunning work wife Susan Kelechi Watson, Kenan Thomspon, Tracy Morgan, and Anthony Anderson looked dapper in their tuxes.

Another red carpet stunner, Zuri Hall looked lovely in Zara Umrigar.

You tell us; who looked more bangin’???