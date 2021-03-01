Bossip Video

The 78th annual Golden Globes was full of big moments for a lot of deserving celebrities, breaking records and receiving recognition after years of hard work.

One of the night’s biggest winners was Andra Day, becoming only the second Black woman in history to win the Golden Globe for Best Actress — Drama. The United States vs. Billie Holiday star was the first to do so since Whoopi Goldberg won in 1986 for her role in The Color Purple.

“[Thank you] to the amazing, transformative, dynamic Billie Holiday, who just transformed me with this role and with her presence and spirit,” Day said during her speech. “Thank you so much to everybody who was part of this incredible project.”

Daniel Kaluuya also won big on Sunday night, taking home the first award of the night–which, unfortunately, came with a few technical difficulties. He took home the award for Best Supporting Actor In A Motion Picture for his performance in Judas and the Black Messiah.

“You’re doing me dirty, you’re doing me dirty,” Kaluuya joked as the video feed cut to silence due to a glitch.

John Boyega also brought home a trophy for Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Television Film for his role in Small Axe. This is the actor’s first nomination and first win.

“I thought it was gonna be one of them nights where … you go to your bed and just chill,” he quipped, before showing his pants. “I’ve got Balenciagas, guys. I’ve got tracking bottoms on my bottoms that I’m comfortable [in], but this is exciting.”

Check out a full list of nominees and winners from the 78th annual Golden Globes down below:

MOVIES

Drama

“The Father”

“Mank”

WINNER: “Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Comedy or musical

WINNER: “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

“Hamilton”

“Music”

“Palm Springs”

“The Prom”

Actress in a drama

Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

WINNER: Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”

Actor in a drama

Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”

WINNER: Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”

Gary Oldman, “Mank”

Tahar Rahim, “The Mauritanian”

Actress in a comedy or musical

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Kate Hudson, “Music”

Michelle Pfeiffer, “French Exit”

WINNER: Rosamund Pike, “I Care A Lot”

Anya Taylor-Joy, “Emma”

Actor in a comedy or musical

WINNER: Sacha Baron Cohen, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

James Corden, “The Prom”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”

Dev Patel, “The Personal History of David Copperfield”

Andy Samberg, “Palm Springs”

Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami.”

Supporting actress

Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Colman, “The Father”

WINNER: Jodie Foster, “The Mauritanian”

Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”

Helena Zengel, “News of the World”

Supporting actor

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

WINNER: Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Jared Leto, “The Little Things”

Bill Murray, “On the Rocks”

Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami”

Director

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

David Fincher, “Mank”

Regina King, “One Night in Miami”

Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

WINNER: Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”

Screenplay

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

Jack Fincher, “Mank”

WINNER: Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, “The Father”

Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland”

Animated film

“The Croods: A New Age”

“Onward”

“Over the Moon”

WINNER: “Soul”

“Wolfwalkers”

Original score

Alexandre Desplat, “The Midnight Sky”

Ludwig Goransson, “Tenet”

James Newton Howard, “News of the World”

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, “Mank”

WINNER: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste, “Soul”

Original song

“Fight for You” (from “Judas and the Black Messiah”)

“Hear My Voice” (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

WINNER: “Io Sì (Seen)” (“The Life Ahead”)

“Speak Now” (”One Night in Miami”)

“Tigress & Tweed” (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”)

Foreign language film

“Another Round”

“La Llorona”

“The Life Ahead”

WINNER: “Minari”

“Two of Us”

TELEVISION

Limited Series or TV movie

“Normal People”

WINNER: “The Queen’s Gambit”

“Small Axe”

“The Undoing”

“Unorthodox”

Drama

WINNER: “The Crown”

“Lovecraft Country”

“The Mandalorian”

“Ozark”

“Ratched”

Comedy or musical

“Emily in Paris”

“The Flight Attendant”

“The Great”

WINNER: “Schitt’s Creek”

“Ted Lasso”

Actress in a drama

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

WINNER: Emma Corrin, “The Crown”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Sarah Paulson, “Ratched”

Actor in a drama

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

WINNER: Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Al Pacino, “Hunters”

Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”

Actress in a limited series or TV movie

Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”

Daisy Edgar-Jones, “Normal People”

Shira Haas, “Unorthodox”

Nicole Kidman, “The Undoing”

WINNER: Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Actor in a limited series or TV movie

Bryan Cranston, “Your Honor”

Jeff Daniels, “The Comey Rule”

Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”

Ethan Hawke, “The Good Lord Bird”

WINNER: Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”

Actress in a comedy or musical

Lily Collins, “Emily in Paris”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Jane Levy, “Zoe’s Extraordinary Playlist”

WINNER: Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Actor in a comedy or musical

Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Supporting actress

WINNER: Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Cynthia Nixon, “Ratched”

Supporting actor

WINNER: John Boyega, “Small Axe”

Brendan Gleeson, “The Comey Rule”

Dan Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Jim Parsons, “Hollywood”

Donald Sutherland, “The Undoing”