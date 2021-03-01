Bossip Video

Tiger Woods makes the first social media post since his Los Angeles car accident, thanking fellow golfers for supporting him.

Last week, Tiger Woods was involved in a horrific single-car crash in Los Angeles. Police have stated he won’t face any charges related to the accident, despite social media pushing the narrative that he may have been impaired–that was not the case.

The thought of charges is the least of Tiger’s worries, though, as the damage he sustained may have put his career in danger. Tiger was already taking it easy as he prepared for yet another back surgery, which has already set him back more than any athlete would like. In the accident, Tiger sustained damage to his legs, mainly an open fracture in his right leg, during the single-vehicle, rollover crash that required emergency orthopedic surgery. Tiger was transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center “for continuing orthopedic care and recovery.”

Yesterday, Tiger took a break from his recovery and jumped on Twitter to express his gratitude for all his fellow golfers wearing red shirts in his honor. Tiger admitted that turning on the TV and seeing those shirts is helping him through this hard time in his life.

“It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the tv and saw all the red shirts,” Tiger tweeted. “To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time.”

Although Woods will still need to undergo more surgery in the coming weeks, it’s good to see him in great spirits. Hopefully, he gets better soon!