It almost seemed as if T.I. and Tiny were in the clear in regards to allegations made against them weeks ago, but now the alleged victims have lawyered up and that lawyer is taking swift action.

According to WSBTV, New York based lawyer, Tyrone A. Blackburn, has reached out to the state of Georgia and California on behalf of eleven women that say they were victimized by the couple and/or their entourage. Four of Blackburn’s new clients claim T.I. and Tameka Harris drugged and sexually assaulted them and two clients allege instances of rape in both states.

Blackburn sent letters to federal and state prosecutors in those state jurisdictions requesting investigations be opened “under the Trafficking Victims Protection Act (TVPA) and Georgia’s Rape, Kidnapping, RICO, and Terroristic Threats Statues.”

Blackburn did not include the names of the victims in his letter as they are “in fear for their lives and safety.” But he also stated that “My clients and their witnesses are prepared to speak with investigators and prosecutors from your office.”The lawyer claims his clients share “eerily similar” experiences spanned more than a decade, beginning in 2005; the most recent allegation of sexual abuse occurred in 2017 or 2018. None of the women involved know one another but described “sexual abuse, forced ingestion of illegal narcotics, kidnapping, terroristic threats, and false imprisonment.

In related news, Sabrina Peterson, ex-friend to Tiny who brought forth the allegations from multiple women, shared a re-enactment video with alleged detailed accounts from several alleged victims.

“The following allegations are apart of a criminal referral sent to the following agencies: California Attorney Generals Office, Georgia Attorney Generals office, United States Attorneys Office for the Northern District of Georgia and the Central District of California, and the Los Angeles District Attorneys office. At the time of this videos publishing, Clifford Harris and Tameka Harris have not confirmed or denied the allegations, and we are unaware of any ongoing criminal investigations.”

We previously reported that T.I. denied all of this.